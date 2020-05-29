Bobrisky Arrested By Abuja Police Over N30m Business Deal

Bobrisky has, yet again, been whisked away by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

News surfaced yesterday that unidentified police officers arrested the socialite in Lekki, and it wasn’t long before the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, said a woman petitioned the police accusing Bobrisky of N30 million fraud.

However, Mba noted that the socialite has been granted administrative bail.

Said Mba:

“Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the cross dresser collected N30m from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal. Bobrisky was granted bail but the case is still an active one. It is a case under investigation.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

