Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh Shades Toyin Lawani After #BBNaija Nengi Diss

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh Shades Toyin Lawani After #BBNaija Nengi Diss

Toyin Lawani had a lot to say about Big Brother Naija star Nengi. Now, she is catching a lot of flak from her nemesis Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh, who have rushed to the reality TV star’s defense.

The drama started after Lawani accused Nengi of being the person person behind her ex-partner Lord Triggs’ social media handle, who insulted her during their very messy and public break up. Read all about it here.

Lawani’s claims have since stirred a heated conversation on social media, with her nemesis Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh now openly declaring their support for Nengi, and many people seem to be pleased with this.

Check out their posts and the reactions:

, ,

Related Posts

Charly Boy Slams Nigerians Over Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show: “Mumu Nigerians!”

August 10, 2020

Viola Davis Shares Hilarious Refix of Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”

August 10, 2020

Tiwa Savage’s Ex-husband, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun Shows off New Love Interest

August 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply