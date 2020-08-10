Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh Shades Toyin Lawani After #BBNaija Nengi Diss

Toyin Lawani had a lot to say about Big Brother Naija star Nengi. Now, she is catching a lot of flak from her nemesis Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh, who have rushed to the reality TV star’s defense.

The drama started after Lawani accused Nengi of being the person person behind her ex-partner Lord Triggs’ social media handle, who insulted her during their very messy and public break up. Read all about it here.

Lawani’s claims have since stirred a heated conversation on social media, with her nemesis Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh now openly declaring their support for Nengi, and many people seem to be pleased with this.

Check out their posts and the reactions:

Bobrisky is supporting my girl!!!!! Let me rest jare. I rest my case. See you guys on day 71 when Nengi is crowned winner 🎉❤️#BBNaija #NengiTheAlphaFemale #nengitheatrraction pic.twitter.com/S70SwyXTqX — Ninja (@Africana_xx) August 10, 2020

Celebrities gbosing each other over Nengis matter🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 never happened in BBN history!😹😹😹😹 Bobrisky Speaks our for Nengi!👇🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BBNaija #IStanNengi #BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/KjvZ55uroC — 🎲Who’s Stan?🎲 (@stan_who) August 10, 2020

Please hatuuuuurs keep it up 🤣🤣🤣🤣 my baby is getting blown everyday. Tonto dike doesn't get herself involved in bbn but today she has shown her support for Nengi, bambam, bobrisky just today ooo. Keep the hate coming lmaoooooo #bbnaijialockdown #BBNaija #IStanNengi pic.twitter.com/5oVN9Q7SDh — Aubuike Favour (@AubuikeF) August 10, 2020

