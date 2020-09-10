Bobrisky and ‘Bae’ are Ready to Walk Down the Aisle

Bobrisky has revealed that she is set to to be married as her ‘husband’s’ family have requested for the required introduction list to begin the process.

The foremost cross dresser took to her Instagram page to make the announcement as well as call on the attention of her best friend, Tonto Dikeh, who will serve as mother of the bride since her own mother is no more.

Bobrisky who revealed the identity of her lover on social media weeks ago, stated that his family are billionaires and they’re ready to take her off the proverbial market for good.

The brand influencer reiterated that they’re awaiting the list and Tonto Dikeh can go ahead to bill them as she desires.

