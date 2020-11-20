Bobby Brown Breaks Silence After Son’s Death: It’s “Devastated My Family”

Bobby Brown is grieving.

The legendary singer has broken silence one day after news surfaced that his son, Bobby Jr., died on Wednesday (Nov. 18) at age 28.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” the singer said in a press statement, per THR. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

“Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms,” Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC, counsel to Bobby Brown, also added in a statement. “This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.”

Recall that the Los Angeles police responded to an undisclosed medical emergency at a home in Encino at around 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 18, which is when they discovered the body.

No cause of death has been revealed, but THR says the police do not believe there was foul play involved.

