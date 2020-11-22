Bob Dylan’s Unpublished Lyrics and Papers Sell for $495K at Auction

Bob Dylan’s documents in which the singer-songwriter’s mused about anti-Semitism and his unpublished song lyrics reportedly have been sold at auction for a total of $495,000.

Per THR, this sale was conducted by a Boston-based R.R. Auction, which said Friday that the collection was privately held by the late American blues artist Tony Glover, a longtime Dylan friend and confidante.

The report continued:

The collection included transcripts of Glover’s 1971 interviews with Dylan and letters the pair exchanged. The interviews reveal that Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman, and that he wrote “Lay Lady Lay” for Barbra Streisand. Dylan, 79, was close with Glover, who died last year. The two men broke into music in the same Minneapolis coffeehouse scene. Glover’s widow, Cynthia Nadler, put the documents up for auction online.

And this comes four years after Dylan won the Nobel Prize in literature.

Also included in the auctioned items were lyrics Dylan penned after visiting folk legend Woody Guthrie in May 1962. The lines, never made public until last month, read:

“My eyes are cracked I think I been framed/ I can’t seem to remember the sound of my name/ What did he teach you I heard someone shout/ Did he teach you to wheel & wind yourself out/ Did he teach you to reveal, respect, and repent the blues/ No Jack he taught me how to sleep in my shoes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

