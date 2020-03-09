BMWCLUB Awards Honorary Membership to Singer Rema

Rema recently received Honorary Membership Award of the BMW Club of Nigeria for his commitment and promotion of the brand in his recent hit single, “Beamer” (Bad Boys).

On March 7th 2020, members of the club bonded over races and drifts with Rema at Eko Atlantic and he got to experience the famous “Thanos”, a BMW M4 which he called Godzilla after getting a taste of the beasty ride steered by the Club’s new Vice President, Theo Samouris. (Instagram: @TheoOyinboNaija).

BMW Club Nigeria is for BMW Owners and Enthusiasts, focused on promoting the brand, demystifying myths about BMWs, supporting owners through our technical team and our growing network of certified repairers. We are community with a shared love for BMWs whatever the form, with several interest groups likes racing, tuning, touring and engineering, and charity always open to new members. Whatever your interest in BMWs, visit our website at www.bmwclubnigeria.com and the best part is, you don’t even need to own a BMW, you just need to love BMWs.

Rema’s new hit single “Beamer (Bad Boys)” promotes the BMW brand and highlights the cool factors. Fondly called “Be My Wife”, the BMW brand has historically been a associated of success, charisma, sex appeal, cutting-edge technology, safety and performance. ‘Beamer’ which was produced by Jamaican record producer, Rvssian, is a smashing tune that has Indian, Jamaican and Latino sound with a mix of Trap and Afrobeat vibe with lyrics and video paying homage to the German Machine “BMW”.

Rema was one of the new discoveries of 2019, following the success of his hit single “Dumebi.” His track “Iron Man” made it onto the Obama’s summer playlist and he delivered a standout performance of his song “Bad Commando” on A COLORS SHOW. The artist won the award for ‘Best New MVP’ at the 2020 Soundcity MVP awards, and is one of the biggest names among the new wave of talent coming from Nigeria. Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, is a Nigerian singer and rapper. In 2019, he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records.

Honorary membership is the highest distinction that the club can bestow and The BMW CLUB of Nigeria finds Rema worthy for his love of the brand to mark the beginning of a long collaboration with the club. Rema now joins the list of BMWCLub celebrities and OAPs alongside DJ Jimmy Jatts, Daddy Freeze, Uncle Ben of Automedics and the RRS Commander.

With this year’s Bimmerfest in June and Autofest in the 4th Quarter, the club is poised to deliver an even better experience, promoting of BMW brand and motorsports. Bimmerfest (#bimmerfestng) is our annual event focused on showcasing the amazing BMW brand and while Autofest (#autofestng) promotes motoring and motorsports in general. Previous editions have featured epic many supercars and bikes racing, drifting or just being on display for inspiration and enjoyment of the public.

VIDEO Link: https://we.tl/t-JVO4ZRBeJH