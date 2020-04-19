Blue Ivy Carter Shows Why It’s Important to Wash Your Hands: Watch

Blue Ivy Carter appeared in a video last night, in which she showed everyone why it is important to wash our hands to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus.

In the clip, the daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z has a plate of water doused with black pepper, and she tells everyone watching that when you dip your finger in soap and stick that finger in the pepper water, the pepper particles disperse to the side of the plate, away from that finger.

She says that is how soap helps to safeguard the hands from the disease so we don’t get sick. And she’s absolutely right.

Watch her below: