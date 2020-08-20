Blue-eyed Risqot and Her Husband Reconcile, Team up for Lovely Photos

It looks like viral sensation, Risqot has reconciled with her estranged husband, Wasiu, as the couple teamed up for a lovely photo shoot.

The 30-year-old woman who came to limelight after she was captured on camera alongside her two daughters who have stunning blue eyes due to ocular albinism, posed in lovely photos with the father of her children.

Risqot had alleged that her husband walked out of the marriage leaving her with their two daughters because of their blue eyes. She became an overnight celebrity after a Twitter user shared the clip of the mother of two and her daughters.

The petty trader got financial donations from well meaning Nigerians as well as caught the attention of the first lady of Kwara State, HE Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq.

It seems like the family is back together and doing well, evidenced by the recent photos. Check them out below.





