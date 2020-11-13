Blow for Trump as election officials reject fraud claims

US federal election officials have said the 2020 White House vote was the “most secure in American history”, rejecting President Donald Trump’s fraud claims.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the committee announced.

The officials spoke out after Mr Trump claimed without proof 2.7 million votes for him were “deleted” in last week’s election.

A Department of Homeland Security unit that worked on safeguarding US voting systems for the 3 November presidential election issued a joint statement on Thursday.

The committee of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) said: “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.

“When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

The head of Cisa, Christopher Krebs, has said he expects to be fired by the Trump administration, according to Reuters news agency.

On Thursday, Mr Krebs shared a post by an election law expert that said: “Please don’t retweet wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even if they’re made by the president.”

Trump has yet to concede to the projected winner, Democrat Joe Biden, leaving the deeply divided country on the edge.

The president has launched a flurry of legal challenges to projected results in key states and levelled unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

