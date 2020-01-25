Blow for Setien as Valencia beat Barca

Quique Setien’s honeymoon period was cut short as he tasted his first Barcelona defeat on Saturday in his second La Liga game in charge after a 2-0 loss to Valencia.

Maxi Gomez’s strike and a Jordi Alba own goal at Mestalla handed Barca their fourth league defeat of the campaign, giving Real Madrid the chance to move three points clear of the champions at the top of the table when they visit Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Valencia climb to fifth and continue to improve under Albert Celades, even as they played without star striker Rodrigo Moreno, who has been linked with a January move to Barcelona.