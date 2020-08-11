Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-wife, Maureen Esisi Says She was the Last Person to Know Her Marriage was Over

Maureen Esisi has revealed that she was the last person to know that her marriage was over.

The fashion designer and social media influencer revealed during a reflective post on her Instagram page ahead of her 33rd birthday on September 11.

Chronicling her journey from August 11, 2019, when the news of the end of her three-year-old marriage to actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu was made known to her by her father, she dared to say that even though she wasn’t without flaws in the course of the marriage, she was her ex-husband’s best.

Maureen Esisi also went to note that someday, she would tell the full story of everything that led to that point. She also touched on the unfair interpretation of gender roles in the African society and especially in marriage. For now however, she’s happier, sexier, single, free and at peace.

Read her post below.

“Worst day today

Work Sucked Greatly

My Heart Sank too…

“Weird thing is…. by this time last year.. , exactly same date and same time, my Old man broke to me the news of my marriage being over… I remember laughing for a long time, standing up from where I sat listening to him as he tried to find the best words to convey the message to me… i put both hands in my pocket and paced the room silently as he looked at me waiting on me to say something. I pondered in my head about what I had just heard, why I was the last person to know it and how in the world we got there…

“African culture makes it so that the Woman must take it all in, she must understand no matter what, she must be subdued, she must never complain, she must learn to live with whatever, she must forgive even when she can’t, she must show happiness even when she is depressed, she must show strength even when she is weak…. and more

“But the Man, He is allowed to NOT take shit (even the tiniest of it) He would even be Praised for it.

Life!!!!

“September 11th in View; I will be 33

I am Happier

I am at Peace

I’m stronger

I’m Richer

I’m sexier

I’m Single

I’m Free

“I wasn’t Perfect, I will NEVER be… But I was His Best!

Someday, I will Tell this Story…

33 in a Bit (Exactly 1month Away)”.

