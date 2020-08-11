Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-wife, Maureen Esisi Finally Releases Statement on Marriage Crash

Maureen Esisi has finally released a statement regarding the crash of her marriage to Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu.

The fashion designer who took to Instagram earlier today, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the anniversary of her one year separation from the actor, wrote a lengthy statement to address all the reasons people have given for the break up of the marriage.

Revealing that the statement was in response to the constant trolling she receives on the matter, Maureen Esisi noted that all of the allegations including infidelity, inability to conceive, disrespect, domestic violence, etc. were all lies.

She insisted that she was the last to know her 4-year-old marriage was over and is yet to know the reason why because the ones she was given by her estranged husband did not add up.

Maureen in her Instagram post insisted that she kept mute out of respect for Blossom and is only addressing this now so that it can be on record that she corrected the misconceptions about her on the internet.

The social media influencer stated that the Nollywood actor is indeed a good man and was a good friend and husband to her prior to the end of their marriage. She was however clear in stating that she doesn’t want the marriage back as she has moved on and is happier with her life.

