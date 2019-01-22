Bloody Hell! Woman Live Streams Herself Getting Raped in Nightclub!

In a rather bizarre incident, a woman has set the internet on fire after she captured and live streamed herself getting raped by a man in a club’s dance floor.

In the Facebook live footage, Jasmine Eiland is seen dancing with a man who then begins to sexually assault her. Eiland can reportedly be heard yelling “stop” and “please help me”.

The incident was said to have happened at Opera nightclub in Atlanta on January 19th , as confirmed by the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police said in a statement, “Early Sunday morning, APD began receiving calls about a Facebook Live video that appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub.

“Our Special Victims Unit has made contact with the victim, and an investigation into the matter has been opened. The investigation continues.”

Eiland has since posted a series of statuses on her Facebook, one saying, ‘I’m ok’ and another that reads, ‘Please no calls/texts I’m still gathering myself please.’

Opera Atlanta, one of the largest nightclubs in the US, has released a statement on their Facebook page that reads,

“At this time we have met with the Atlanta Police Department and have provided them everything they have requested. We will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can.”

Meanwhile, the hashtags ‘Jasmine Eiland’ and ‘Justice for Jasmine’ have both gained traction on Twitter.