Bloodbath in Kaduna: 19 killed in wedding after-party

Yet to be identified gunmen have killed no fewer than 19 people in an attack at Kukum Daji village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the village before midnight during a wedding after-party on Sunday night July 19 and opened fire on the guests.

Speaking on the tragic incident, the President of the Community’s Development Association, Mr. Yashen Titus confirmed the incident.

“The attackers were heavily armed. 17 people died instantly from gunshots. 32 other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospitals, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their state. We cannot even search deep into the bush because security agents have not been deployed to the community yet.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the incident and said the number of causalities is yet to be ascertained but that the entire area has been fortified.

“Yes, there was an attack on Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government area yesterday night. The area has been fortified, but we are yet to confirm the number of casualty. As soon as we get that, I will get back to you,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

