Bloodbath at the Presidential Villa after Massive Deployment

Massive deployment has hit the Presidential Villa, Abuja, affecting many security operatives and civil servants affected.

A circular to this effect had been issued and affected staff have since been communicated to, Daily Trust writes.

The transfers affected many staff, including those who had been in the villa for over two decades, and comes a month to the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term on Wednesday, 29th May this year.

A circular from the office of the Head of Service of the federation, dated April 24, revealed that a total of 71 staff on SGL 07-14 were affected.

The circular signed by Director, Employee Mobility, M. S. Naibi in the office of HoS, said all handing and taking over process should be completed on or before Friday 3rd May, 2019.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with provision of PSR 030301(b),” it stated.

It is understood that the affected staff are moving to ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Environment and office of the SGF and the Head of Service among others.

A presidential staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “This is the first time we are witnessing this kind of massive deployment from the Villa.”