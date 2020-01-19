Blind man, who regained sight, files for divorce from ‘Ugly’ wife

A man who was blind and had regained his vision has filed for a divorce over claims that he did not know his wedded wife was ugly.

In a post on social media, the heartbroken wife, seeking the advice from a relationship and marriage counsellor, revealed that the husband now wants out of their marriage.

The woman identified as Cynthia narrated her ordeal with a long post which reads:

“My name is Cynthia, I’m 36 years old and I got married to this man who I love not because of his money (we’re not rich though but we’re contented with what we have) but I love because I chose him from my heart. Although his parents begged me into marrying him, I still gave him love.

“To cut all stories short, I married him a blind man and since then, due to the love I have for him I’ve been running helter-skelter to find a solution to his blindness.

“Two years later we finally did an operation for him and God gave him back his sight. This money I used was the one I borrowed from my company.

“A week after he regained his sight he didn’t start sleeping home and I heard that he had been carrying a lady around. I never believed all these but if I don’t what reason do I want to give for him not coming home. So one day, he came home and I talked senses to him and told him the story of his life about how I suffered and gave him love when he was nothing. But the word he said to me is that ‘Love is blind, and it’s because of the blindness that made him marry me an UGLY woman’ he said his eyes are now opened and he can see a lot of beautiful ladies.

“What do I do to this ungrateful man because all I can think of is to send him back to how he was before. Because I’m already planning to pour acid on him to disfigure him back.

“I need your advice, please?”

Well, well…love may not be blind after all…