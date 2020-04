Blessing Okagbare has new public service announcement.

The famous athlete recently ended her marriage to Igho Otegheri, and now has taken to her social media to address folks who have shown interest in starting a relationship with her.

“I am no longer dating. If you’re interested in dating me, I need a 500 essay on how you are not going to waste my time,” she said. And this is not a joke.

See her firm note posted on her Instagram hours ago:

