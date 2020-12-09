“Bless Me God and Guide Me” – Diane Russet Says on Twitter

Celebrity

Diane Russet took to her Twitter to say a prayer, asking for guidance from her creator in whom she trusts.

What God cannot do, doesn’t exist. God is about to show off with me,” the reality TV star said in her post, adding, “God will do exceedingly more than I can think of.”

She continued her prayers: “I am stepping into greatness. The right things and people are coming into my life. Bless me God and guide me.”

And fans are wishing her well.

See her post below:

