Blatter tips USA to take over 2022 World Cup from Qatar

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has said the United States would be capable of hosting the 2022 World Cup amid fresh corruption claims against Qatar.

The Gulf state is set to host the tournament in December 2022, the first time the showpiece event has not taken place in the summer.

“Germany could do it. But this would mean the World Cup being staged in Europe again after 2018,” Blatter told German outlet Sport Bild.

“Europe therefore would not be first choice.”

The U.S. are due to co-host alongside Mexico and Canada in 2026, when there will be an expanded field of 48 teams, but Blatter suggested bringing it forward.

“The United States could do it instead of 2026,” he said. “They are capable, it’s not rocket science! Japan could also do it. They also bid to host the 2022 World Cup. Fortunately, the 2022 World Cup will only have 32 teams and not 48 as [FIFA president Gianni Infantino] had planned. The organisational effort would not be bigger than 2018.”

Blatter led FIFA from 1996 until 2015 and is serving a six-year ban from football related activities over ethics violations.

The Swiss administrator protests his innocence and added that world football’s governing body should name him honorary president.

FIFA has yet to respond to his request.