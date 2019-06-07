Blast Kills 3 in Imo

Three persons were killed yesterday in Eziorsu Community, Oguta Council of Imo State by an explosive described as Unexploded Ordinance (UXO), at a scrap dump.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the news, gave the names of the victims as Elvis Ukado, Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adiemea.

“Three people killed in a scrap dump today, caused by Unexploded Ordinance,” he simply stated in a message.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Rabiu Ladodo, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, Kene Onwunemelie, with a team of the squad visited the scene.

Ikeokwu, who disclosed that the incident occurred about 2.10pm, warned the public to be wary of such, advising prompt report of suspected metal UXOs, “for possible examination, evacuation and destruction.”