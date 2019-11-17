#BlaqbonezLive: Blaqbonez Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before

In many ways, 2019 has been the year of Blaqbonez. Between a number of well-received releasesmagazine coversinternational featuresaudacious campaigns and self-assertive boasts, the 100 Crowns rapper has received wide acclaim and achieved a number of impressive milestones.

Never one to rest on his laurels, however, Blaq is capitalizing on the year’s momentum by bringing his craziness and multiple personalities to his inaugural headline show, “Blaqbonez Live” on December 15th.

The rapper excitedly announced the show on his Twitter and Instagram this week saying, “Finally doing it! My first headline show, super excited and scared at the same time but mostly excited #BlaqbonezLive”.

For sponsorship and other enquiries regarding the show, contact +2349053563247 or +2348033544606

