Blaqbonez Shares Adorable Clip of Mum Celebrating His Music Video

Blaqbonez’s mum is one proud mother.

The rapper took to his Twitter to share an adorable video of his mum talking about how excited she was when his music video was played on SoundCity TV.

“That’s my son’s music! That’s Emeka music! That’s blaqbonez,” she said in the heartwarming clip, and she also noted how she felt when a vixen rocked the rapper in the music video.

It’s simply is beautiful.

See the clip below:

