Blake Lively And Husband Ryan Reynold are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

The Gossip Girl actress is pregnant with their third child, and she revealed this in style at the New York City premiere of her husband’s film Detective Pikachu.

She debuted her baby bump in a stunning metallic yellow Retrofête dress. And fans have been super glad for them since the photos surfaced.

Check them out below:

The couple who married in September 2012 in Charleston, South Carolina, already has two-year-old daughter Inez and four-year-old daughter James.