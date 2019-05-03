Blake Lively And Husband Ryan Reynold are Expecting Their Third Child

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Blake Lively And Husband Ryan Reynold are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

The Gossip Girl actress is pregnant with their third child, and she revealed this in style at the New York City premiere of her husband’s film Detective Pikachu.

She debuted her baby bump in a stunning metallic yellow Retrofête dress. And fans have been super glad for them since the photos surfaced.

Check them out below:

The couple who married in September 2012 in Charleston, South Carolina, already has two-year-old daughter Inez and four-year-old daughter James.

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson Undergoes Appendix Surgery After Hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards

May 3, 2019

Actress Etinosa Idemudia Says Regina Daniels is Pregnant With Her First Child

May 3, 2019

Tonto Dikeh Addresses Nollywood Artistes Who Have a Lot to Say About Her

May 3, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *