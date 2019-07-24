‘Blade Runner’ Actor Rutger Hauer Dies at 75

Rutger Hauer is dead.

According to Guardian, the Dutch actor who is best known for his role as cyborg Roy Batty in seminal sci-fi film Blade Runner, died on Friday “after a very short illness… Rutger passed away peacefully at his Dutch home”.

He was born in 1944 in Breukelen and served a short stint as a medic in the army before finishing his training as an actor. He was cast for a screen role in the 1969 TV series Floris, before going on to star in 1973 feature Turkish Delight. Later, he gained attention in Hollywood playing a brutal terrorist in the 1981 Sylvester Stallone picture Nighthawks.

Blade Runner, though a commercial flop on its release, swiftly became a much-admired film, and Hauer became a fixture in both Hollywood and European cinema.

Other films he starred in The Hitcher, The Legend of the Holy Drinker, and many more others.

He was 75.

