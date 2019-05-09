Blackout in Abuja as Grid Collapses

There is a total blackout in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) on zero allocation from the National Grid following  the collapse of the grid as at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

ADEC General Manager Corporate Communication, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, confirmed this in an interview on Thursday in Abuja, saying the collapse of the national grid interrupted power supply to its franchise areas of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capita territory (FCT).

“We hope that the situation would improve in the coming hours, given the efforts by officials of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore normalcy at the grid,” he said.

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said details of the collapse would be communicated latter.

