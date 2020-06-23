BlackLivesMatter: Protester wants Jesus’ statue pulled down

A podcast host, Shaun King, has caused outrage by calling for statues depicting Jesus to be brought down.

In a series of tweets, the father of five hinted that Jesus was black and that that was why he and his family had to go to Egypt so they could blend in.

According to him, the religion that paints Jesus to be blonde and with blue eyes is not Christianity but that of white supremacists.

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down,” he tweeted.

“Yes, all murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, his European mother and their white friends should come down. They are a gross form of white supremacy created as tools of oppression, racist propaganda. They should all come down” he added.

He went on to reveal that he has received death threats over his tweets against white supremacists in Christianity.

“Received about 20 death threats in the past 12 hours since I said that statues of white European Jesus are a tool of oppression for white supremacy and should be taken down. It pretty much proves my point. Your religion is actually whiteness with a Christian patina.

“I am a practising Christian. I am an ordained minister and was a Senior Pastor for many years. If my critiques of the white supremacy within the Christian world bother you to the point of wanting to kill me, you are the problem. Christian whiteness has always been dangerous,” he wrote.

“If your religion requires Jesus to be a blonde haired blue eyed Jesus, then your religion is not Christianity, but white supremacy. Christian whiteness, not white Christianity, has been the primary religion of this country for hundreds of years”.

America has been rocked by a series of protests following the killing of George Floyd by a white cop last month.

Protesters have been toppling statues of American heroes as calls for urgent reform grow.

