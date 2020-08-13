Blackface hails Buhari, blasts Wizkid for attacking president

Nigerian singer, Blackface, has, praised President Muhammadu Buhari and once again called out Wizkid for criticising the president and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

According to Blackface, Wizkid was stupid for his statements against Buhari and that despite everybody having civil rights, nobody has the right to be stupid.

He said:

“Everybody has their civil rights but you don’t have the right to be stupid. You don’t have the right to be stupid and promote your stupidity to everybody because you have a platform.”

He wondered why a right-thinking person would describe Buhari as clueless, adding that Nigeria’s past leaders are the problem and not President Buhari.

Speaking with Legit on President Buhari’s performance when compared to the tenure of past leaders, he replied that things are going to get better in the country.

“Things are going to get better but you don’t expect something that has been spoilt for so long to become good all of a sudden. It takes time.”

The ‘Erima’ singer also stated that Buhari has reduced the problem of insurgency in Nigeria.

“Remember when we were having the problem of insurgence in Nigeria, but the moment Buhari came, it started reducing abi? Didn’t it reduce?” he said.

