Black Panther Sequel to Begin Filming in July 2021

Marvel Studio has set in motion, it’s plans to begin filming a sequel to Black Panther come July 2021.

The second installment which was originally slated for production to begin in March 2021 had to be moved as a result of the tragic death of its leading act; Chadwick Boseman earlier in the year.

THR reports that the shoot for Black Panther 2 will begin in Atlanta in July 2021 and will last for upwards of six months.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the new feature, with sources believing that Wright’s character may take on a more prominent role.

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, one of the stars of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, is in talks to play one of the antagonists, sources tell THR.

Marvel has revealed that it has no plans of using CGI to include Chadwick Boseman in the second installment of Black Panther and we hope to see how the story will proceed without the star.

