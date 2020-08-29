‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer

Chadwick Boseman is reportedly dead.

According to Sandiego Tribune, the Black Panther actor died Friday of cancer, and this was confirmed by his representative, his publicist Nicki Fioravante, to The Associated Press.

Also, his family added in a statement that Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. The actor never spoke openly about his diagnosis.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

He was 43.

