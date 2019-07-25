Black Magic! African Soldier Shoots Bullet in his Mouth

In a viral video on social media, a yet to be identified soldier shoots himself three times in the mouth to show off his bulletproof charm.

In the grainy clip, the dark-skinned soldier was heard telling his spectators not to be afraid as he picked an AK 47, and pistol and rifled off bullets into his mouth, to the awe of those watching.

After each shot, the soldier spits out the bullet while saying that nobody dares come close to him.

His guests also enthusiastically hailed him as the solder repeatedly boasted about his “mystical powers.”

It however remains uncertain the veracity of the clip or its recency.

Check out the clip below…