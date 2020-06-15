Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Found Dead in Florida

Oluwatoyin Salau has been found dead hours after the Tallahassee, Florida-based Black Lives Matter activist tweeted about her sexual assault.

“Silence is the best weapon for some but not for me I will not be silenced,” the 19-year-old Nigerian had written on her Twitter page at that time.”

She continued, “Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple of days back to escape unjust living conditions.”

The thread continued, “He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.”

She even gave out the details of his appearance: “Mid 40’s lives in a gray painted duplex apartment-style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck.”

Shortly after, Salau went missing. She was last seen on June 6.

The Tallahassee Police Department said they had been searching for her; and sadly, it has now been reported that she was found dead.

This has since stirred the hashtag #JusticeforToyin.

“19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau who went missing moments after tweeting that a man who offered her a ride to church had molested her; has been found dead,” one tweet read and another said, “Activist Oluwatoyin Salau was missing since June 6, after disturbing tweets detailing a sexual assault that had taken place that day. it has been reported that her body has been found. WHAT HAPPENED TO TOYIN? SAY HER NAME #JusticeforToyin.”

“Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Rest in Power Angel #JusticeForToyin after tweeting about her sexual assault she went missing for several days and her body was recently found. She was only 19,” another tweet read. Another added, “Sexually assaulted twice on the same day by different black men and then killed. She spent her last hours alone, scared and confused. I’m angry and depressed at the same time. RIP Toyin.”

No suspect had been arrested as at press time.

