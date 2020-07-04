Black, Lace and Lingerie, Mimi Orjiekwe is One Sexy Vision

Mimi Orjiekwe is one hot tamale and she proudly shows it off.
The mother of one shared a hot shot of herself in a lacy black lingerie and it was a sight for sore eyes.
Striking a sexy pose, the actress put her flawless body and curves on full display. We see you sis!
View this post on Instagram
