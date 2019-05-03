‘Black-ish’ Has Been Renewed for Season 6

ukamaka

THR is reporting that ABC has given the green light to the sixth episode of Black-ish.

According to the media house, the network renewed the comedy for a sixth season and also handed out an early series order to the prequel spinoff Mixed-ish.

Mixed-ish reportedly will be set in the 1980s and will tell the story of a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Rainbow Johnson (played by Arica Himmell). The comedy, which was developed under the radar, had quietly been building buzz and had been considered a frontrunner to go to series.

Mixed-ish was set to air May 7 as a planted episode of Black-ish.

Per THR:

That episode will now be held for next season. (Bless This Mess will air in its 9 p.m. slot the same night.) Mixed-ish revolves around young Bow as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they faced over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves when her parents move from a hippie commune to the suburbs. Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan Childress round out the cast. Mixed-ish becomes the third show in the Black-ish franchise and joins the spinoff Grown-ish at ABC’s younger-skewing cable network Freeform. The role played by Anders Holm, who was set to star in the backdoor pilot, will be recast as producers opted to move in a different direction.

