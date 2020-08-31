Black Eyed Peas Surprises Fans With “Vida Loca” Performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs

Black Eyed Peas surprised their fans at the socially-distanced 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

The group took to the stage to perform “Vida Loca” off of their latest album, Translation, with features from Tyga, Nicki Jam. To spice up the performance, the zippers of Will.I.Am, Taboo and Apl.De.Ap lit up as they danced on the stage.

They also performed their 2009 hit “I Gotta Feeling.”

Will.I.Am gave a shout out a few important causes before closing out the show. “Wanna send love to the first responders and the freedom fighters,” he said. “Wakanda forever. Black Lives Matter.”

Watch them:

