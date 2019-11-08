Black Coffee Tells South Africans to Reflect on How to Become Better

Black Coffee wants South Africans to do better.

The DJ recently spoke at the South African Investment Conference in a panel discussion on the “Creative Economy”, where he noted the indifferent attitude among his people and why they must thing of what to do to make the country better.

“As a country that has a past as terrible as ours, we haven’t sat down and said to ourselves who are we,” he said, per Times Live, “We were told before who we were and it worked for the people who told us to a certain extent, and we are in a space now where I feel like we can restructure some things.”

While things need to be restructured, Black Coffee also believes some things are working and don’t have to be dismantled. “We don’t have to dismantle everything because some things are working, but we need to be in a space where we ask ourselves how many management degrees do we need from these kids,” he said.

He then added that he doesn’t have all the answers on how the country can go forward as he is “just a DJ”.

He said South Africans need to ask themselves: “What are we good at? What do we have to offer to the world? Which points to the reasons for investment by global investors?

“I’m just a DJ. I don’t have all the answers. As South Africa, we need to have a ‘family meeting’ to discuss who are we not, who we were told we are or were.”

See the clip below and the government’s response to his speech:

“I'm just a DJ, I don't have all the answers,as South Africa, we need to have a 'family meeting', to discuss who are we…Not who we were told we are/were….As a country, what are we good at? What do we have to offer the world “… reasons for investment by global investors. pic.twitter.com/CdgKtqJheU — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 7, 2019

“There’s so much we have to offer the world, and without these conversations we wouldn’t know where to begin…” @RealBlackCoffee, one of the biggest country’s exports, participating in a panel discussion on the Creative Economy currently underway at the #SAIC19 #InvestSA pic.twitter.com/nAgb817OD5 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 6, 2019