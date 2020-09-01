Black Coffee Speaks About Being One of Chadwick Boseman’s Faves

DJ Black Coffee has shared a heartwarming video in which he paid tribute to the late Black Panther superstar, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at 43 after four years of secretly battling colon cancer.

In the video, Boseman spoke about the musicians that inspired him while shooting Black Panther; he mentioned musicians like Jay-Z, Nas, Notorious B.I.G, and, of course, Black Coffee.

“Grateful to have been a little part of your life, King,” Black Coffee says now in his tribute, and he further shared more photos of the late superstar who passing has been felt all around the world.

