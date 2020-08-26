Black Coffee Drags Trolls Who Say They Want to “Clean Him Up”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Black Coffee Drags Trolls Who Say They Want to “Clean Him Up”

Black Coffee never shies away from brawling with fans on social media, and he did just that after one of them offered to give the disc-jockey a scrub.

Many people thought this was funny, but the DJ found it offensive.  “Yeka Mina, wash yourself, start with your heart,” he said in response to the post.

But the troll wasn’t faze by this. “Your being emotional manje,” he wrote, and the DJ did not oblige this with another response.

See the post and the replies:

Related Posts

Somizi Says South African Women Are Safer With Lions Than With Men

August 26, 2020
Halle berry

Halle Berry Will Represent Herself in the Divorce Case With Olivier Martinez

August 26, 2020

‘Your Side Chic is your Death Partner’, Reno Omokri with a Message to Men

August 26, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply