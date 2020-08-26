Black Coffee Drags Trolls Who Say They Want to “Clean Him Up”

Black Coffee never shies away from brawling with fans on social media, and he did just that after one of them offered to give the disc-jockey a scrub.

Many people thought this was funny, but the DJ found it offensive. “Yeka Mina, wash yourself, start with your heart,” he said in response to the post.

But the troll wasn’t faze by this. “Your being emotional manje,” he wrote, and the DJ did not oblige this with another response.

See the post and the replies:

Yeka Mina,wash yourself start with your heart. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 25, 2020

