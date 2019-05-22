Black Armbands, One Minute Silence for Late Ogbeide at NPFL Matches

To show respect to the late head coach of Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Solomon Ogbeide, the League Management Company (LMC) has directed coaches, Players and Officials to wear black armbands during fixtures of MatchDay 22 on Sunday, May 26.

In addition, the LMC said a one minute silence will be observed before the kickoff at all the match venues in honour of the veteran coach.

Ogbeide reportedly slumped and died Monday morning shortly after complaining of feeling unwell in Makurdi, hours before their last home fixture of the season.

LMC chairman Shehu Dikko who announced the decision, described the death of the Lobi Stars Coach as “a grave loss to the league and hundreds of players he trained in over two decades of his career as football coach in our league”.



“Our thoughts are with his immediate family, with players and staff of Lobi Stars and with all the players he impacted their careers”, said the LMC chairman.

The late Coach guided Lobi Stars to the group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League after the club was declared winner of the 2017/18 NPFL.