Blac Chyna’s Boyfriend Denies Assaulting Her: ‘My Mom Raised Me Better Than That’

Kid Buu has shut down claims that he viciously assaulted Blac Chyna, despite the fact that the police were called to their hotel room.

In case you missed it, Chyna and Buu were said to have gotten into a violent altercation while vacationing in Hawaii, which led to their break up. TMZ reported that the couple was staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Honolulu. At around 5 am yesterday, they allegedly got into an argument that turned physical shortly after. And sources close to the situation tell TMZ that Chyna allegedly scratched Kid Buu and he responded by repeatedly slamming her against a wall and choking her.

911 was called and paramedics, as well as police, arrived at the scene. Although Chyna was not taken to the hospital for examination.

Buu later took to IG to seemingly address the incident, writing: “I wish I could travel time and erase the day that I met you.”

Now, the aspiring rapper has denied it all in his Instagram Story. “Every single body out there that’s honestly feeding into this s**t and finding all this bulls**t entertaining—all these lies—thinking they’re cool and funny, you’re sad,” he said in an Instagram Live broadcast. “[…] My mom raised me better than that. I would never put my hands on a women—never have I, never will I, ever in my f**kin’ life.”

“We livin’ in a good world. We honestly are. But everybody believes we live in a f**ked up world because all you guys wanna talk about is the negative […] Stop with that, for real. Stop with that, and leave me out of it,” he slammed those who claimed that a fight did happen.

Watch his video here.

Chyna had yet to speak up since the news broke.