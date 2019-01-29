Blac Chyna Was Allegedly Slammed Against Wall and Choked by New Boyfriend

Blac Chyna and her most-recent boyfriend, Kid Buu, apparently got into a violent altercation while vacationing in Hawaii, which led to their break up.

TMZ report that the couple was staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Honolulu. At around 5 am, they allegedly got into an argument that turned physical shortly after. And sources close to the situation tell TMZ that Chyna allegedly scratched Kid Buu and he responded by repeatedly slamming her against a wall and choking her.

911 was called and paramedics, as well as police, arrived at the scene. Although Chyna was not taken to the hospital for examination.

While the duo had yet to address this news as at press time, Buu took to IG to seemingly address the incident, writing: “I wish I could travel time and erase the day that I met you.”

See his post below: