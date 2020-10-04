Blac Chyna Walks Out of Interview After Soulja Boy Question

Looks like Blac Chyna isn’t here for any disrespect as she walked off the set of a podcast after the interviewer asked a certain question.

In the clip that has since gone viral, the video vixen and mother of two sat down with Adam of ‘No Jumper’ podcast to dish on some things.

However, things went south when Adam broached the subject of Soulja boy, stating that he and Blac Chyna had a thing in the past and if they would work together.

The aspiring rapper wasn’t having any of it and replied “Guess what? I’m out”. Adam went on to ask if it was because of the Soulja Boy question, reiterating that people wanted to know details about the relationship.

Standing her ground, Chyna accused Adam of being weird and walked off the set. See the video below.

