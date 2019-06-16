Blac Chyna Slams Rob for Trying to Block Daughter From Appearing On Her Show

Blac Chyna has just read Rob Kardashian for filth.

On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to slam her ex for apparently trying to block Dream, their 2-year-old daughter together, from appearing on her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna.

“It is very unfortunate that Rob could not have an adult conversation with me, ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show,” the 31-year-old reality star wrote. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show.”

Chyna further noted that she’d never allow Dream “to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set,” noting in particular, “the very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I,” referencing an explosive fight between Chyna and her mom that occurs in the series.

Going on, Chyna accused Rob’s family of hypocrisy over their “insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval.”

See the entire letter below.