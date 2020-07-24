Blac Chyna Reacts to Ongoing Kardashian Drama, Says Kanye’s Tweets Shouldn’t be Dismissed as ‘Crazy’

Blac Chyna has reacted to the ongoing drama in the Kardashian/Jenner household.

The former video vixen who shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian, released a statement through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, to speak on the current turn of events.

In her statement, Blac Chyna came to Kanye West’s defence saying that the rapper shouldn’t be tagged crazy for his tweets about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs. However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do, the statement read.

It noted that Chyna “vehemently disagrees” with Kanye West’s statements that “slavery was a choice” and that Harriet Tubman “never freed slaves”. However, she maintained the rapper’s comments regarding his mother-in-law “should not be entirely ignored” based on her ”negative” experience working with Kris Jenner

Blac Chyna is currently involved in a lawsuit with the Kardashians-Jenner and Kris Jenner over the cancellation of her E! relaity TV show, ‘Rob & Chyna’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

