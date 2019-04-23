Blac Chyna Promises to Do Better: “I am Working to be the Best of Me”

Blac Chyna has turned a new leaf, as she wants to, and now has taken to her Instagram to share her story with her fans.

In the heartfelt post, the model admitted that she made poor choices in the past, hurt people and got hurt too–by those close to her and even the media. However, she is working to become a better version of herself.

“Looking back at a lot of my actions, I’m reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course, I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best of me,” she wrote, adding that her stage name doesn’t define who she really is. “I promise to give you more of me. Angela White perspective.”

And fans are super happy for her.

See her post below: