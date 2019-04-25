Blac Chyna Has Been Accepted Into Harvard Business School

Blac Chyna is heading to Harvard.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old entrepreneur and television personality has been accepted into a programme through Harvard’s online business school. And from her acceptance letter, Chyna will be taking an online business analytics course beginning May 29.

The eight-week course will reportedly teach students how to interpret data to inform business decisions, recognise trends, detect outliers, summarise data sets and analyse relationships between variables.

Information on the school’s website noted that the 40-hour course will run through July 24 and costs $1,500, and students will be able to complete the work on their own time while meeting regular deadlines. Once the class is completed, Chyna will receive a certificate.

And this comes days after Chyna revealed that she is reforming herself and working on becoming a better person. “I am working to be the best me,” she wrote in her heartfelt post.

And now, she is taking a step forward and fans are super happy for her.