Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Curves In Severe High-Rise Swimsuit: Photos

Blac Chyna has never been one to shy away from flaunting her body.

The model took to her Instagram today to show off her stunning figure in a silver high-rise one-piece that barely covered her genital, putting her severe curves on display.

“What I wanted to do was to paint sunlight on the side of a house,” she captioned the post.

While the one-piece seemed perfectly fine for a photoshoto, one can wonder how comfortable the suit really is, especially for a woman who is blessed with such body. However, summer is almost here and folks have been buried under layers of clothing and can’t wait to, finally, enjoy the sun.

Check her out below:

