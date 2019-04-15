Bizarre! Woman Attacks Husband for Failing to Compliment Her

In a rather bizarre case of domestic violence, an American woman from Texas has been charged for allegedly attacking her husband because he did not reply when she asked if she was pretty.

Citing police sources, the Laredo Morning Times reports that Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez, 20, was arrested late Tuesday after the alleged incident.

When Lizeth was questioned, she allegedly told investigators her husband assaulted her and tried to strangle her so she defended herself.

But the man told police that he and his wife were at a movie theatre when she asked him if she looked pretty. He said he didn’t respond as he didn’t hear her. This upset Lizeth and prompted them to leave the theatre.

During their ride home, the husband claimed she allegedly hit him repeatedly. At their home, she allegedly continued to hit him and even assaulted a family member who tried to intervene, according to the news outlet.

Ramirez was charged with two counts of assault and family violence, online Webb County jail records indicated.