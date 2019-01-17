Bizarre! Security Guards Nabbed over Pastor’s Daughter Missing Panties

In a rather queer development, two security guards of a Pentecostal church in Ondo State have been arrested after two panties belonging to a pastor’s daughter went missing.

The clergy’s daughter washed and spread the underwear on a line behind her room in the church vicarage to dry at night.

But before dawn, the young lady noticed that the panties have disappeared and the two church security guards, Samuel Linus and Adekunle Ogundana, who were on night duty, have left for their homes.

She immediately raised an alarm, and when the two security guards denied the allegation, they were handed over to the police, WuzupNaija writes.

One of the suspects, Linus said: “The only strange thing I noticed during the night was the barking of the dog in the middle of the night. I moved to the place but there was no strange movement.

“I was surprised when I was called about the development because I have no business with pants or underwear”

The duo were arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday, and would remain in custody until the conclusion of investigation.