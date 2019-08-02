Bizarre! Lagos Police Arrest Goat, Release it on N5000 Bail

In a rather stunning report going round in Nigeria, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrested a goat for chasing people in the neighbourhood and disturbing the public.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Oshodi local government area of Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness who shared a video of the incident on social media, the goat was chasing people when it was arrested by officers from Makinde police station at Mafoluku area of Oshodi.

The eyewitness said the goat was, however, released to the owner after paying N5,000 to the officers as bail.

From the footage shared on the internet, the officers could be seen dragging the goat into their bus as they are surrounded by onlookers.