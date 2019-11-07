Bizarre: Corpse made to stand during Funeral

In an age of oddities, a family may well take the cake as the weirdest after making their dead to stand during the funeral.

The viral picture of a dead woman reportedly standing at her own funeral on Thursday has set social media ablaze.

According to a Twitter user, identified as Stravensky, the corpse was fashionably dressed up by her family and made to stand at her funeral.

He went ahead and hailed the move as inventive, saying it may look odd but shows some improvement on the norm.

He tweeted: “This lady passed away and they have her body standing up at her #funeral. May look odd but this shows some real improvements.”

The twitter user however did not disclose the location of this incident.

